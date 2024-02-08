Reps to Meet with NECO Over Promotion Exam for 1,500 Staff

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated the committees on Education Examination Bodies and Basic Education to meet with the National Examination Council (NECO) over the planned 2024 promotion examination for about 1,500 workers because of the security implications of the workers, travelling from their locations to the exam venue.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public Impor(Oyo, APC) titled: “The urgent need to review the planned promotion examination by NECO for about 1500 staff to converge on Minna, Niger State, on February 14 and 15 in view of the security situation and economic hardship in the country”.

He said: “Aware that in the past, the examination body conducted similar promotion examinations for staff at various zonal/ regional offices without necessarily making a large number of staff from different states of the federation travel and converge at one place for the promotion.”

Adeyemi added: “Concerned that due to the security situation in the country and the economic hardship biting hard on the citizens, including NECO staff, it is perilous to cause about 1,500 staff to travel from different parts of the country to one place in the name of promotion examination.”

He believes that NECO can conduct promotion examinations in different states. When the motion was put to voice vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, it was unanimously sup- ported by other members The motion was therefore referred to the House Committees on Education Examination Bodies and Basic Education for further legislative action