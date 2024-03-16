Reps to Make Laws to Encourage More Direct Foreign Investments –Dep. Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives, Hon. Ben- jamin Kalu, has asserted the readiness of the parliament to amend the extant laws to give more confidence to investors and allow for direct foreign investments. Kalu also said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has provided the enabling environment and therefore is open to foreign investments.

The deputy speaker gave the assurance, while speak- ing at the 64th birthday celebration of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, Prince Hiro Naruhito in Abuja. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Friday in Abuja stated that Kalu appreciated the long existing diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Japan, urging the Asian country and indeed, the globe community to leverage the opportunities provided by the current administration and invest more in Nigeria. “I want to congratulate the King of Japan who turned 64. It’s worth celebrating. If you look around, you will see the level of acceptance. It shows we love Japan.

“We love the Japanese and the ambassador. We are the home for Japanese primary products but it’s about time we used their technology to add more value to their pri- mary products. “Lots of resources are here. Japan is blessed with technology. They have been doing well with military assistance, communication equipment and the rest of them. We want them to do more. “This place is now open for business.

The President is in charge. He is a president that came out of the private sector. He understands the role of the private sector in any economy. Japan should not be left out. I trust the ambassador here, his relationship skills are wonderful. I know he’s going to convince a lot of them in Japan to come on board with foreign direct investments because soft landing has been created.

The willingness of the President to make sure that every bottleneck is removed is guaranteed. “We can assure you from the parliament that every legislative impediment that will affect investors coming into our country, we are willing to finetune the laws to make sure through legislative interventions that will give more confidence to investors like those coming from Japan,” Kalu said.