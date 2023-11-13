Reps to launch ‘NASS Eyes’ for budget monitoring

The National Assembly is set to launch an application – ‘NASS Eyes’ – to monitor budget transparency and implementation by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this when he received AFRILABS Executive Director, Mrs. Anna Ekeledo, over the weekend.

He said: “A dashboard that is in the Parliament to see what is being captured in the MDAs will inform members of the Parliament better, so by the time they visit it, they would have gotten sufficient information that would help them oversight taxpayers’ money more efficiently. It is something we must think about.

“We are thinking in that direction and we are about launching what we call the ‘NASS Eyes’, the eyes that will be beaming the MDAs while they are working. They will be expected to upload some of the key performance indicators that we will give to them.

“From there, we will analyse and have a better understanding of their budget performance, even before budget presentations, because, some of them come for a budget performance presentation and it is rushed, within a few hours it is done. That is not well detailed.”

He added: “In budgeting, innovations and technology will help us to know whether the NEEDS analysis are critical and are part of the budget, not somebody sitting in the office here in Abuja and be imputing anything they want into the budget when they have no social economic impacts on the lives of the people that the budget is meant for.”

Kalu emphasised the need for the deployment of technology in the oversight functions of the Parliament.

He said: “It is technology that will help us drive that. It is also technology that will help us know whether the constituencies are being impacted sufficiently by the constituency projects that are being managed by the members of the parliament as well as the MDAs spread of projects; to know whether Section 14 of the Constitution, the part B of it, with regard to federal character and as it affects projects, if they are well spread, equally, fairly, equitably across the nation, or not.”

Ekeledo said the hi-tech company is providing multilateral support systems for many organisations in Africa.