Reps To Investigate N6.5bn Shoreline Protection Contract In Ondo

Following the failure of the performance of the N6.5 billion shoreline protection contract awarded by the Niger Delta Development (NDDC) in Ayetoro Community, llaje Local Government Area of Ondo State since 2006 has caught the attention of the House of Representatives, as they vowed to investigate the matter.

The decision to probe the case followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to Avert the Rising Tension of Sea Incursion Ravaging Ayetoro Community in llaje Local Government Area of Ondo State” moved by Hon. Donald Kimikanoh Ojogo (APC-Ondo State) at the Plenary season on Tuesday.

The house, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, charged the Committees on Niger Delta Development Commission and Ecological Fund with probing the dearth of the contract’s performance, finding a feasible remedy where necessary to stop the harmful side, and reporting back to the house in four weeks for additional legislative measures.

The Niger Delta Development Commission shoreline protection contract, worth N6.5 billion, was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission in 2006.

The house additionally sought the National Emergency Management Agency to supply temporary relief supplies immediately to lessen the immediate effects of the devastating sea incursion on the most recent tragedy.

The Committee on Legislative Compliance was also required to ensure compliance.

The honourable member who proposed the resolution noted that ” the house notes that the oil-producing Ayetoro Community is not only a significant source of revenue for the country but also an incredible historical and cultural settlement along the coastal stretch of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state”.

Also observes that Ondo State ranks fifth among Nigeria’s oil-producing states as defined by the NDDC law with 5.4 per cent of the 60,000 barrels per day of crude oil production output coming from Ayetoro community and its surrounding, or about 3.7 per cent of all oil produced in Nigeria.

The other members all agreed to support the motion to conduct a voice vote when it was made.