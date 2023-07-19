Reps To Intervene In Abandoned Benin/Abraka Road

The House of Representatives has referred the rehabilitation and dualisation of the abandoned Benin/Abraka road in Edo State to its yet-to-be-constituted committee on works, for action.

This followed a motion by a member representing Orhionmwon/Uhumwode Federal Constituency of Edo State, Chief Billy Osawaru during the house sitting on Tuesday.

Osawaru had prayed to the house to direct the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency,(FERMA) to rehabilitate and dualise the road because it posed serious danger to motorists and commuters plying it.

He also requested that security agencies should beef up security along the road, and for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to remove broken-down vehicles, to ease traffic and reduce auto crashes.

The motion was seconded by a member representing Isi-alangwa federal constituency of Abia State.

Speaker Tajiudeen Abass who referred the motion to the House committee on works, when constituted, expressed optimism that agencies concerned with speeding up the intervention on the road.

Osawaru who spoke to journalists later, explained that the deplorable state of Benin/Abraka Road which passes through Orhionmwon Local government area from the city centre, was one of his campaign agenda to members of his constituency.