Reps To Immortalise Late Speaker Agunwa Anaekwe

The House of Representatives has announced plans to immortalise the late former Speaker, Agunwa Anaekwe, along with other former presiding officers, by naming halls within the National Assembly Complex in their honour.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas made the announcement on Thursday during the valedictory session held for Anaekwe, who led the House between 1992 and 1993 during the Third Republic. The late Speaker was remembered as a man of principle, courage, and integrity, whose leadership helped stabilise the House during a period of political uncertainty.

Abbas described the session as “a rare honour accorded to an exceptional parliamentarian whose life and service strengthened the legislative institution.” He added, “This honour is not symbolic alone; it confirms that our history acknowledges those who strengthened the legislature through integrity rather than ambition. Agunwa Anaekwe did not merely occupy the office of Speaker, he accepted the challenge of leadership with humility, discipline, and a deep sense of service.”

The Speaker noted that Anaekwe’s body lying in state within the National Assembly was a mark of distinction reserved for leaders whose contributions left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He highlighted Anaekwe’s leadership style, combining fairness, restraint, and conviction, at a time when tensions ran high between civilian politicians and the military.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Mohammed Monguno, recalled Anaekwe’s courage in standing up to the military regime of the 1990s, particularly when decrees were enacted to curtail legislative powers. Monguno noted that Anaekwe led the House to reject a “draconian decree” and sponsored a delegation to the 1993 Commonwealth Conference in Cyprus, challenging the legitimacy of Chief Ernest Shonekan’s interim government.

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara described Anaekwe as “a dove with the heart of a lion,” praising his ability to navigate one of Nigeria’s most volatile political periods with wisdom, calmness, and courage.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, speaking on behalf of the 10th House of Representatives leadership, described Anaekwe as a man of character who helped define parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.

Senator Osita Izunaso, a member of the National Burial Committee, recalled Anaekwe’s role in defending democracy during one of Nigeria’s most challenging political periods, including the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. He noted that Anaekwe remained steadfast in reconvening the House despite the military’s dissolution of the National Assembly.

Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) described Anaekwe as a man of peace and humility whose life reflected integrity both in politics and private service.

The House of Representatives’ decision to name halls after Anaekwe and other former presiding officers underscores a commitment to honouring leaders whose contributions significantly shaped Nigeria’s legislative history.