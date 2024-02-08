Reps To Immortalise Ex-Speaker Na’Abba’s Name

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to honour a former speaker of the House, Late Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba by naming the new National Assembly Service Commission Building after him.

The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion titled “The need to Immortalise former SpFormer Late Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba by naming the National Assembly Service Commission Building after Him” sponsored by Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano).

The House also observed a minute of silence in honour of the late former speaker.

Presenting the motion, Madaki noted that the late Ghali Umar Na’Abba was born on September 27, 1958, to the family of Alhaji Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Nufawa, Kano City, Kano Municipal Local Government, and died on September 27, 2023.

He recalled that the late Ghali Umar Na’Abba had his early education at Jakara Primary School, Kano, his

secondary education at Rumfa College, Kano, and studied Political Science at the Ahmadu Bello University,

Zaria.

Madaki said he was aware that the late Ghali Umar Na’Abba started his political career as a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he was elected as an Executive Committee Member of the ABU Chapter of the revolutionary

People’s Redemption Party (PRP) established in the 2nd Republic by Mallam Aminu Kano.

Also aware that at the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the late Ghali Umar Na’Abba was elected

as a member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Also notes that the late Na’Abba was praised as an influential Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 on account of his courageous, dynamic, outspoken pursuit of legislative independence and revolutionary approach to running the House as Speaker within the period.

“Further notes that the late Na’Abba, as Speaker, embarked on a number of measures to ensure the independence of the legislature, which included but were not limited to: profound scrutiny of the budget framework, making robust adjustments where necessary;

“Strengthen House Committees; Fashioned out a cohesive, inclusive, mutual, thinking and participatory house; and regulate debate on the state of the nation.

“Cognisant of the need to immortalise him by naming the National Assembly Commission building after him

in honour of his legacy”

The motion was passed after contributions from lawmakers and referred to the Senate for concurrence.