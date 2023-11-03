Reps To Help FG Recover $20bn Unremitted Oil Revenue

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, has pledged to assist the federal government in recovering $20 billion in revenue from the sector.

He said the Committee will legislate for energy, security, professionalism in the petroleum sector, economic transformation, accountability, institutional reforms and revenue recovery and generation.

Ugochinyere said this at the inauguration of the Committee in Abuja on Friday.

The lawmaker said the early remittance of federal revenues and recovery of unremitted revenues is part of what the Committee would focus on in the coming days.

He said, “It is also very important that we make it known to Nigerians that we feel the pains that Nigerians are going through due to the removal of the subsidy regime. That regime had to go because it was corrupted and that is why the downstream committee of the House on Petroleum Resources would do a comprehensive audit of the PMS subsidy regime.

“We would probe the beneficiaries of the payment, rendering accounts on all loan transactions, the pre-export financing arrangement and other loan arrangements. Also, other loan arrangements in exchange for crude would be extensively reviewed and investigated.

“The Direct Sales, Direct Purchase, using the crude to bring in the PMS and other value chains associated with them will also be reviewed. This committee would be working closely with our brother committees in the upstream, mainstream, gas, petroleum training fund and other petroleum-related committee to also help us achieve our set objectives”.

He also said the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has become a major concern to key stakeholders would be thoroughly reviewed.

“The implementation of the PIA, which has become a major concern to key stakeholders would be reviewed by this committee. What was done before the PIA? What they are doing after the PIA?

“The assets that used to be national assets before the coming into effect of the PIA. Where are they? Who is with them? All these the committee would look into all to ensure that the intention of the PIA is achieved. One of those intention is to ensure that there is energy security and competition in the downstream sector.

“But if you come now you will see that NNPCL is the main importer of PMS. That is not the main intention of the PIA. The PIA had envisaged a situation where numerous downstream operators would have been involved in the importation of PMS. That we would also look into.

“We intend to use our legislative powers to help solve our nation’s energy problem, create healthy competition in the industry as envisaged by the PIA, create job opportunities and stabilise the Forex market because if today the downstream sector is functioning very effectively there would be no need for us to be running looking for Forex to PMS, which is now creating instability in our Forex market.

“Another issue of concern recently is that we have started getting reports that most of the modular refineries are ready for operation and there are challenges of domestic crude supply.

“The PIA made provisions for domestic crude supply to those modular and all our local refineries, it has a constitutional provision.

“It is a law. Today we are receiving messages that most of these modular refineries, even the general refineries like Dangote and so on may not be able to get the required domestic supply they would need.

“This, they said, is caused by most of these pre-financing and loans for PMS and crude swap and so on. This committee is going to look into it to ensure that there is adequate domestic crude supply to the domestic refineries to ensure that we achieve energy security”