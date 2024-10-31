Reps To FG: Stop Airstrip Licences To Individuals, Organisations, Withdraw Existing Approvals

Share

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop issuance of airstrip licences to private individuals and organisations, and also withdraw approvals already granted with a view to safeguarding national security.

The advice followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi (APC, Zamfara).

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said he was “Aware that the federal government through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Living Faith Church situated on Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, (The Punch, 9th October, 2024).

“Also aware that on Sunday, 6th October 2024, the Founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo during the Tehillah Night Special edition at Covenant University Chapel, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the federal government to his church.

“Recall that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3m in cash to South Africa for the purchase of arms. The private jet which was seized by the South African authorities had two Nigerians and an Israeli on board, (Sahara Reporters, 16th September 2014);

“Concerned that the country currently experiences security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition, importation of illicit/hard drugs, coupled with the inability of our security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the Country.

“Worried that granting airstrip to private individuals and organizations will aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country”

The motion was unanimously passed while the House Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance were mandated to ensure compliance.

