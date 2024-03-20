Reps To FG: Ban importation of local fabrics

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to ban the importation of Adire/Kampala (tie-and-dye) and other local fabrics to protect the local market and earn foreign exchange for the country.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of the motion titled, “Call to revive and promote the traditional fabric industry of Adire/Kampala to boost the nation’s cultural heritage, moved by a member representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Ogun State, Afolabi Afuape.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker noted the historical significance of Adire/Kampala fabrics in Nigeria while emphasising the need to protect and promote local production to preserve the nation’s cultural heritage.

He said: “The House notes that Nigeria’s Adire/Kampala fabric industry is crucial for economic growth, cultural preservation, and fostering entrepreneurship among citizens, particularly the youth.

“The House observes that the influx of foreign imitations of adire/kampala into Nigeria’s market has negatively impacted the local industry, leading to a decline in the livelihood of local producers and job loss.”

The lawmaker further warned that failure to protect consumers from imitations products from foreign markets could lead to dire consequences for the Nigerian local cottage industry.

He prayed the House to mandate the Committee on Commerce to collaborate with the National Directorate of Employment to establish formal training and orientation programmes on skills, quality control, marketing, and business management for all local fabric producers and to monitor the relevant agencies charged with evaluating the periodic progress of the Nigerian cottage industry.

When the motion was put into voice votes by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary session, it was unanimously supported by members.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency to launch a nationwide campaign to promote the cultural significance of Adire/Kampala and other locally produced fabrics and to patronise locally produced fabrics.