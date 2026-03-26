Reps To Fast-Track Ratification Of Int’l Humanitarian Law Treaties – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has pledged the commitment of the parliament to ensure that all treaties ratified by Nigeria receive legislative priority.

Kalu gave the assurance while delivering his remarks at the High Level IHL Dialogue 2026 organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice and the National Committee for the Implementation of International Humanitarian Law Treaties in Nigeria with the theme “Complementarity: Threshold and Outcomes” in Abuja on Thursday.

Kalu said the theme speaks directly to the urgency of aligning the nation’s legal commitments with practical realities and measurable impact.

He said that complementarity, in its truest sense, maintains that no single institution can deliver justice or humanitarian protection in isolation, saying it is the interplay between international obligations and domestic enforcement; policy formulation and legislative action; institutions and the people they serve.

He said: “It is in this spirit that I particularly applaud the strong multi-sectoral collaboration evident here today.

“The convergence of key ministries, departments, and agencies; justice, defence, interior, finance, health, and emergency management, demonstrates a unified national resolve to uphold the principles of humanity even in the most challenging circumstances.

“Nigeria, like many nations, continues to confront complex humanitarian realities

ranging from internal security challenges to displacement and disaster response.

“In these contexts, International Humanitarian Law is not an abstract concept; it is a living framework designed to protect the most vulnerable among us; civilians, women, children, and those caught in the crossfires of conflict.

“Behind every treaty we sign are human lives that depend on our commitment to act.

“This is why the role of the legislature is both critical and non-negotiable.

“Let me therefore assure this distinguished audience that the House of Representatives is undeterred in its commitment to ensuring that all treaties ratified by Nigeria, particularly those relating to International Humanitarian Law, are accorded the legislative priority they deserve.

“We will not only facilitate their domestication but also strengthen our oversight mechanisms to ensure effective implementation.

“I am pleased to note that within the 10th National Assembly, there exists a renewed sense of unity, purpose, and harmony.

“This alignment is enabling us to act with greater speed and coherence in addressing national priorities. Consequently, bills seeking to domesticate relevant International Humanitarian Law treaties will receive expedited consideration.

“We are determined to eliminate legislative delays that may hinder the protection of our citizens or compromise Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

“We will continue to work closely with the executive arm of government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the principles of the Geneva Conventions and other humanitarian frameworks are fully integrated into our national legal architecture and operational practices”.

The deputy speaker also commended the leadership and members of the Committee for their dedication, foresight, and coordination, saying their efforts are strengthening compliance and building a more resilient and humane Nigeria.

“I must once commend the leadership and members of this Committee for their dedication, foresight, and coordination. Your efforts are not only strengthening compliance but are also building a more resilient and humane Nigeria.

“As we deliberate today, I urge all stakeholders to move beyond dialogue to decisive action.

“Let us deepen collaboration, strengthen institutions, and ensure that the outcomes of this engagement translate into real protection for those who need it

most.

“Let us remember that the true measure of any legal system is not in the laws it enacts, but in the lives it protects”, Kalu said.