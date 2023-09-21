Reps to Enact Laws to Curb Multiple Taxation

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has said the parliament will enact laws that will effectively eliminate multiple taxation in Nigeria.

Kalu spoke while giving his goodwill message at the World Bank Fiscal Governance and Institutions Project (FGIP) Focus Group Discussion held at the secretariat of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja yesterday.

The deputy speaker said under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has embarked on a path of fiscal reform that directly addresses some of the most pressing issues in the tax system and over-all fiscal policy, stressing that the commitment to reform is a testament to the dedication of the Federal Government towards achieving a more robust and equitable economic landscape.

He said: “One of the paramount challenges we are currently addressing as a government, is the issue of tax multiplicity, a labyrinthine web of taxes that has placed undue burdens on both individuals and businesses.”

“Simplifying and rationalising this system is imperative to alleviate the compliance burden and to foster an environment conducive to economic growth.

“In parallel, we have recognised the necessity of modernizing revenue collection through automation. This strategic move enhances efficiency and, equally important, reduces opportunities for corruption and revenue leakage.