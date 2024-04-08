Reps To Delibrates On Electricity Tariff Hike – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker and member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 10th National Assembly, Benjamin Kalu has said the House of Representatives will debate the recent hike in the electricity tariffs upon the resumption of plenary later this month.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved the hike in the price of electricity for Band A customers from N66 to N225 per kilowatt.

The implication is that electricity customers within urban areas that have 20 hours of power supply will have to pay 300 per cent more despite a nationwide drop in electricity supply.

Spontaneous outcries have continued to greet the development upon its announcement by the electricity authorities, stimulating fears that it will escalate the economic hardship in the country.

Speaking virtually on the special edition of “Ben Kalu’s Mandate”, a phone-in radio programme of FLO FM, Umuahia, Abia State monitored by Daily Post on Monday, Kalu posited that the parliament, heeding the calls of Nigerians for its intervention in the matter will adopt a win-win approach in resolving the issues thereto.

According to the Deputy Speaker, “It’s a general problem. While I was on my holidays, one of the things I was bothered with was a letter sent to me by the majority leader of the House on the need for us to intervene in a matter involving the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital power supply.

“They were disconnected because of this hike and they don’t have the money to pay. We said it’s an essential service. Something should be done about it while we look at other details.

“I can assure you that when we resume, it’s one of the things we are going to look into.

“We will look at both sides of the coin to know a win-win approach to it because we cannot suffocate the investors, and also we cannot allow Nigerians to suffer unduly.

“So, it is one of the things we will look at by the time we resume and we will find a way to solve it.”