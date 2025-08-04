The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said they will vote on the special seats bill alongside other constitutional amendment bills after reconvening in plenary in September.

He disclosed this at a Roundtable Reception on the Reserved Seats For Women Bill organised by The Osasu Show (TOS) with support from the Switzerland Embassy in Abuja on Monday.

Kalu, who is the sponsor of the all-important piece of legislation for gender inclusion in governance space, said that it is not born out of sentiments but current realities to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

He called on the women’s groups to massively reach out to all the relevant stakeholders and influential people in the country.

He said: “As the sponsor of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, I want to make this abundantly clear: this bill is not born out of sentiment. It is born out of reason, out of evidence, out of the stubborn facts of our current reality. It is rooted in the belief that justice delayed is democracy denied.

“Nigeria is a nation of over 220 million people, and nearly half (49.3 per cent) of this population are women. And yet, the number of women who sit at the table of power in this country is painfully low. In the current 10th National Assembly, only 19 out of 469 legislators are women (just 3.8 per cent).

In the House of Representatives, there are only 15 women out of 360. In the Senate, only 4 out of 109. Across all 36 states, we have not a single female governor. And in our State Houses of Assembly (out of 991 seats), only 45 are occupied by women. That’s a mere 4.5 per cent.

“Keep the advocacy alive. Keep doing it, keep lobbying, there’s no time. We don’t have time. It’s our desire to vote on these constitutional review provisions once we are back from recess. That’s to show you there’s no time.

“The people you’re talking to must be people who have influence over those who will vote or the voters themselves. So tell your religious leaders, political big players, the wives of the parliamentarians and so on.

“The language of advocacy should change too. Appeal to them. Reach out to prominent women in this country. Let them come on board. Reach out to influencers, there’s no time. Barely 60 days remaining”.

Revealing that the bill aligns with the legislative agenda of the House and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Kalu also appealed to the political parties, the media and Nigerians in general to support the bill, adding that his office is always ready to give the needed technical insights.

“The 10th House of Representatives, under the purposeful leadership of Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, GCON, has placed inclusion at the centre of its legislative vision. This commitment aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which anchors national development on equity, justice, and opportunity.

“Through progressive policies and appointments, the president has shown a clear intent to disrupt entrenched norms. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill is a reflection of this shared resolve, and the 10th Assembly is proud to be the legislative catalyst advancing it.

“To our partners in civil society, the international community, and the development sector: your role is indispensable. Join us in equipping, mentoring, and amplifying the voices of the women this bill seeks to empower. Your expertise, advocacy, and collaboration remain vital.

“To political parties: reform must begin within. Open your ranks. Prioritise women not merely as supporters, but as candidates and decision-makers. The strength of our democracy depends on the strength of our internal democratic institutions.

“To the media: shape the national conversation. Tell this story not as tokenism, but as transformation. This bill is not a favour; it is a framework for equity.

“A nation cannot fly with one wing. And to the Nigerian people, men and women, young and old, this is your bill. Support it. Speak for it. Stand behind it. Because when women rise, nations do not merely progress, they prosper. When women lead, societies heal.

“The Office of the Deputy Speaker stands as a convening platform for all committed to gender-responsive governance. We invite collaboration across sectors to co-design advocacy, mobilise communities, and build consensus.

“We welcome development partners to offer technical insight, policy guidance, and leadership training. We urge political institutions to work with us to institutionalise inclusion”, Kalu said.