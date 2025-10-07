Reps To Debate Medical Intervention For IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Members of the House of Representatives will this week debate a motion seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The decision followed an intervention during Tuesday’s plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who in response to a point of order raised by Obi Aguocha (Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency), informed the House that the matter would be properly presented for hearing within the week.

Aguocha had raised a point of order (Order 6 Rule 2 on Matters of Privilege), lamenting that he had yet to receive a response to the letter he sent to the House leadership and the Federal Government requesting urgent medical attention for Kanu, whose health is reportedly deteriorating.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, however, asked Aguocha to step down the motion and present it properly on another legislative day, noting that it was raised under the wrong House rule.

The exchange led to a heated argument between the Speaker and Aguocha, prompting the Deputy Speaker to intervene.

Kalu, while acknowledging the importance of the issue, assured the Speaker that the motion would be brought before the House through the appropriate procedure.

“Mr Speaker, I’m also from Abia State. On the issue being raised by my colleague, we will present it before the House properly in the course of the week. We will come properly before the House so that proper hearing will be given to it. I beg that you will give us the audience maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow,” Kalu said.

In response, Speaker Abbas clarified that his objection was procedural, not substantive.

“No problem, it’s just the procedure that I was challenging, not the substance of the issue. We will be willing and ready to give you all the time to present,” he said.