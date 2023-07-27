Reps To Continue Work During Recess

The newly appointed Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Akin Rotimi has said members of the lower chamber will still be working while on recess.

The House on Thursday adjourned plenary for six weeks for the annual long recess until September.

A statement issued by Rotimi disclosed that “During the recess, honourable members will continue to carry out legislative activities at the committee level, as well as constituency outreach across the 360 federal constituencies in the country.

“The 10th Assembly will continue to live up to the expectations of the good people of Nigeria, to advance accountability and proactive engagements, as well as prioritize working with other arms of government to uplift the most vulnerable, and champion the best interests and well-being of Nigerians”.

He added,”The House of Representatives, today, Thursday, July 27, 2023, marked the end of the first session of the first legislative year of the 10th Assembly.

“At the short ceremony following the plenary, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas explained that the 10th Assembly, aptly called the Peoples Parliament, had taken several landmark legislative actions including progressive motions and bills, as well as through the work of several special and ad hoc committees in line with its constitutional mandate, aimed at addressing crucial issues in the country.

“Abbas further stated that the Hon Prof. Julius Inhonvbere-led House Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda was in the process of extensive consultations to secure the input of critical stakeholders towards finalising the legislative agenda that would guide legislative efforts for the rest of the 10th assembly.

“The session also featured the announcement and inauguration of the leadership of the House Standing Committees, in line with Section 62(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Quoting the speaker, Rotimi said, “The selection committee relied on the capacities, experiences, knowledge, competencies, skills, and legislative interests of members in assigning colleagues to different committees.”

He further stated that the membership of the various standing committees will be announced subsequently.