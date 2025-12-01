Reps To Consider Bill For Decommissioning Oil, Gas Installations

The House of Representatives has hinted at considering a Bill for the establishment of National Commission for the decommissioning of oil and gas installations.

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, made this disclosure on Monday in Abuja.

The occasion was the unveiling of report on upstream oil sector at the one-day legislative stakeholders workshop, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

The Order Paper, raised concerns about billions of dollars in unremitted revenues and major legal gaps that hinder transparency.

The proposed commission, Doguwa said, would address concerns surrounding aging oil infrastructure, safety risks and environmental remediation.

He said engagements such as the Abuja workshop are essential because they provide a broader context for the petroleum sector reform agenda.

He encouraged participants to “share principled and practical perspectives” that will strengthen transparency, fiscal responsibility and sound governance in the upstream industream.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, acknowledged the reforms initiated through the PIA but warned that the country still faces long-standing challenges.

He said the Petroleum Industry Act “has proven to be a game-changer, successfully streamlining governance, substantially improving transparency, and stimulating renewed foreign investment interests.”

However, he cautioned that “we are not yet there. We are yet miles apart,” describing the positive change achieved so far as “not yet proven.”

Mr. Muruako added that maintaining progress requires addressing critical issues such as insecurity in oil-producing areas, crude theft, and pipeline vandalism.

He stressed the need for industry stakeholders to deepen environmental, social and governance standards in their operations.

According to him, the workshop was convened to outline the next steps in the ongoing reform process through inputs from experts and practitioners.

The Chief Executive of the NUPRC who was represented by Mr. Benjamin Chukwu also outlined ongoing regulatory measures designed to enforce accountability and improve efficiency.

He referenced the Upstream Petroleum Operations Costs Efficiency Incentives Order 2025, which encourages companies to reduce operating costs in exchange for tax incentives.

The Order requires operators to adhere to project timelines and terrain-specific performance benchmarks.

He further explained that the Upstream Petroleum Decarbonisation Template (UPDT) 2024 serves as a tool for advancing environmental sustainability and aligning Nigeria’s upstream sector with global energy transition goals.

The Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations 2023, he added, aim to eliminate losses and improve government revenue through strict standards for metering accuracy, equipment calibration and maintenance.

According to the NUPRC, the combined effect of these regulatory instruments, together with the National Assembly’s legislative efforts and the FRC’s fiscal monitoring, presents Nigeria with a critical choice: to deepen transparency or risk reversing the gains recorded under the PIA.

The Policy Brief warned that without urgent legislative amendments and stronger enforcement mechanisms, the country may continue to lose significant revenue and struggle with recurring governance failures in one of its most important economic sectors.

The document, described as a roadmap for accountability, paints a troubling picture of persistent non-compliance by state-owned operators and regulatory bodies despite ongoing reform efforts by the National Assembly and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

According to the Policy Brief, the fiscal deficit within the sector remains severe. Citing audit findings from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the report notes that Nigeria recorded an estimated US$8.26 billion in unremitted oil and gas revenues as contained in the 2021 NEITI audit, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) responsible for 83.8 per cent of the total.

NNPCL still carries an outstanding Operating Surplus liability of N3.597 trillion from its 2018 audited financial records.

Other key regulators were also implicated. The Policy Brief shows that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has an unremitted operating surplus liability exceeding N125.7 billion covering 2015 to 2024, while the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has an outstanding liability of more than N5.65 billion from 2014 to 2021.

Although the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has reportedly recovered over N50 billion through ongoing reconciliation exercises, the report stressed that systemic weaknesses remain because the FRC lacks enforcement authority.

The Policy Brief urges the 10th National Assembly to take decisive action in four key areas before the end of its term. It calls for the removal of ouster clauses within the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which currently place state-owned operators such as the NNPCL beyond the reach of full fiscal oversight.

It also proposes a statutory obligation for quarterly remittance reports, certified by the FRC, to be submitted directly to lawmakers.

In addition, the report recommends integrating fiscal and operational data from all relevant institutions — including NUPRC, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and NEITI — into a single digital platform with a publicly accessible dashboard. It further called for a swift amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 that would empower the FRC to enforce compliance.