Reps To Classify Refineries As Strategic National Assets

Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said the House of Representatives will develop a Refinery Protection and Promotion Bill to classify refineries as strategic national assets to ensure that they receive priority protection and support.

He explained that the proposed law would guarantee unhindered access to crude feedstock and safeguard refinery operations across the country.

According to him, the new legislation will also grant local refineries the right of first refusal on crude oil allocations to ensure sufficiency of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inaugural yearly Downstream Week Summit held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, he stated that the planned law is to protect and promote Nigeria’s local refineries. The law maker stated that the measures are crucial for sustaining investor confidence, creating jobs and strengthening Nigeria’s energy independence.

He lauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for enforcing the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation (DCSO) on all producers and described it as a bold move that guarantees local refineries – both modular and conventional – access to crude before export allocations are made Obligation (DCSO) on all producers, describing it as a bold move that guarantees local refineries – both modular and conventional – access to crude before export allocations are made.

Ugochinyere said: “It represents a decisive shift from policy rhetoric to practical support for local value addition, job creation and energy independence. By ensuring that every barrel of Nigerian crude first serves the Nigerian refinery, the NUPRC has sent a strong signal: Nigeria will refine what it produces and consume what it refines.”