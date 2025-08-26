Reps To Audit UBTH 2024/2025 Budget Spending Under Obaseki

The House of Representatives has announced plans to audit the finances of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), focusing on its 2024 budget expenditures and 2025 projections under the administration of Prof. Darlington Obaseki, who served as Chief Medical Director (CMD) until August 18, 2025, when he handed over to Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu.

Patrick Umo, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Health Institutions, disclosed this during an oversight visit to UBTH in Benin City, Edo State. He was accompanied by Billy Osawaru, who represents the Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency.

Umo clarified that the planned audit is not a witch-hunt but part of the committee’s constitutional mandate to ensure accountability.

He stated that while documents have been submitted, some contain inaccuracies, prompting further investigation.

Key areas flagged for review include the drug revolving fund, energy expenses, and personnel costs. “We have our suspicions about the documentation, hence the need for a thorough evaluation,” Umo said, adding that motions have been raised in the House for a comprehensive investigation.

He emphasized that the committee would not prematurely indict anyone, stressing that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The lawmaker commended UBTH as one of Nigeria’s leading tertiary health institutions but called for improvements in infrastructure, emergency response, and the payment system.

He also confirmed that those required for further clarification would be invited by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria.