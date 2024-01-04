Reps To Assist In Revitalisation Of Agro-Based Processing Factory In Abia – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said necessary legislative interventions will be made to revitalise the agro-based processing factory in Amaokwe Item of Abia State to boost the economy of the country,

Kalu’s promise was contained in his response to a 3 item request made by the Item Development Association (IDA) during a courtesy call on him in Bende, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

Kalu said: “I have seen what you listed here. These things are doable. The revitalisation of the agro-based processing factory in Amaokwe Item, we will find a way to commence. The inclusion into the national list of capital projects is the construction of the federal road from Amaokwe/Akanu/Okai Item to Akaeze in Ebonyi State. This has already been done.

“The water project was part of my NEEDS analysis. I am not your regular politician who just wants to do things for praise singing. I am not interested in that loudness. My concern is what are the needs and the solutions.

“Quietly, I send my team to do the NEEDS analysis to capture the needs of the people. And this is one of them. Two agencies have been there. When I go back to Abuja, we will look at them. You know, I am carrying the burdens of 360 constituencies.”

Earlier in his address, the President-General of IDA, Chief Onwuka Orji lauded the deputy speaker for showing capacity and spreading projects across the Bende Federal constituency from which their community has also benefited.

He also appreciated Kalu for facilitating the appointment of their son, Chief Emmanuel Trump Eke as a federal commissioner representing Abia in the National Population Commission (NPC) and also for appointing another of their son, Chief Daniel Akwari as his political adviser.

He said: “You have shown capacity, delivering projects and other developmental interventions across communities in Bende. Your interventions and projects in Item are highly appreciated. In an expression of gratitude, it is imperative at this point to specially, on behalf of the entire people of Item thank you for the recent commitment towards the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Item.

“As you are aware, our dear deputy, the academic, economic and developmental benefits that will come with such establishment will be so huge not only for Item communities in Bende and beyond.

“Similarly, we acknowledge with appreciation the strategic roles you played in facilitating the appointment of one of our illustrious sons, Hon. Emma Trump Eke as a member representing Abia State in the National Population Commission. We assure you of our continued support and responsiveness to ensure your good intentions for the Item community and Bende Federal Constituency are achieved”.

In their separate remarks, some members of the association which included Barr. J. U. K. Igwe (SAN); High Chief Sydeny Onyebuchi Dike and Bishop Sunday Onuoha commended Kalu’s legislative prowess and appreciated him for his contributions to the development of the constituency, Abia State and Nigeria.

The highlight of the courtesy visit was the conferment of the chieftaincy title of “Aguneche Mba” meaning “The Protector” of the Item Community on the deputy speaker.