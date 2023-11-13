Reps To Amend TETFund Act To Include Monotechnics As Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives has hinted at a plan to amend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to incorporate monotechnics as part of the beneficiaries of the education fund.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu disclosed this Monday during the inauguration of the House Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Education chaired by Hon. Gboyega Isiaka.

In his keynote address on ‘Retooling technical education towards a vibrant and productive economy”, the deputy speaker unveiled the 10th Assembly’s plans to revisit the TETFUND Act with a view to incorporate mono technics as beneficiaries of the fund.

Kalu, who applauded members’ commitment to strengthen the ideals of promoting and reinforcing the pillars for a stronger educational system, maintained that “There can be no significant economic growth in any country without adequate investment in education.

“Similarly, no nation can ignore the significant role that education plays in increasing the productive capacity of its citizens towards national development and therefore, investment in education becomes a pivotal element of every strategic government agenda.

“The need to design periodic programs such as this and many others is one of the relevant strategies to empower and strengthen institutions to provide the requisite skills for manpower development and value to existing labour strength and emerging markets for both private and public sectors.

“A cursory look at the statistics from the International Labour Organization (ILO), estimates that about 75 million young people in Nigeria are unemployed, this report does not only represent a massive pool of untapped talent and human capital but it is speculated to account for a significant cause of social unrest and individual despair.

“It is also alarming that there is a critical skills shortage of requisite manpower in various sectors of the economy including the educational sector growing from a massive brain-drain to the Western world.

In her presentation, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurial Education, Mrs. Abiola Arogundade assured Nigerians of the present administration’s resolve to create jobs for unemployed youths across the country through productive skill acquisition.

She said: “My delight is premised on two realities. The first is that this event holding here today is an indicator that the policy thrust of this administration headed by The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrates his passion for technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education which has been the hallmark of his public service career, especially his eight years term as Governor of Lagos State.

“The second reality is that the launch of this all-important Committee at this stage of this administration is a sign of the readiness of the House Committee, and by extension, the National Assembly, to partner with the Executive to engage our youths in productive skills acquisition which is the major focus of the mandate of this administration, to create jobs for our unemployed youths. These two realities speak to the policy alignment between the legislative and executive arms of the APC-led government”.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman who observed that the Committee on Tertiary Education in the 9th Assembly had over 300 agencies under its oversight jurisdiction, argued that the Committee did not allow for effective oversight of the sector that embodies different levels of tertiary education.

“Evidence around the world shows that countries that have made progress in their overall quest for national development prioritize capacity building and human resource development. The unique role that polytechnics and higher technical education play in this process cannot be overemphasised”.