Reps To Amend Nat’l Eyecare Act To Establish More Centres In S/East, S/West

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the National Eyecare Centre Act will be amended to provide for the establishment of more centres across the country.

He also said that more institutes are needed to cater for the training of more professionals in the optical sector just as he agreed that optometrists should be included in the primary healthcare services at the rural communities.

Kalu made the disclosures during a courtesy call on him by the executives of the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) led by their president, Dr. Chimeziri Anderson over the weekend.

The association was in Kalu’s office to canvass for support on the amendment of the relevant acts to provide for the establishment of more eye care centers, the training of more professionals, and their inclusion in primary health care delivery.

Kalu while underscoring the need for health security added that the centres will be spread in line with the federal character principle of the country.

The deputy speaker said: “I agree with you that the laws around our eye care are obsolete. Society is dynamic so are the problems. Laws are made to be solutions. Laws are made not to be stimulators of problems.

“The Primary Healthcare Act is not sufficient and I agree with you. Gone are the days when issues about the eyes were considered tertiary.

They are primary and should be treated as such if the needed health impact that this administration seeks to achieve must be achieved in the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu who is seeking health security in our country.

“You’re the second person mentioning this, that Abia should push for a national eye center. Someone said that in an engagement with me the other day and then, you’re re-echoing it today. We will go for the amendment of the National Eye Center Act.

“We are going to put mechanisms in place to push for the establishment of a national eye centre. So, we will go for the amendment of the National Eye Centre Act to include Abia.

“While we seek to do that, we will also insist on the need to have more institutions in the other parts of the country especially the southwest which is where the president comes from, and the other northern parts.

In fact, the need cannot be over-emphasized. If we are going to have better provision for eye care service, we must have improvement of skilled professionals in that space which you don’t get on the streets.

“You get them from institutions and the need has arisen for us to build some more.

Earlier in his presentation, the national president of the National Optometric Association, Dr. Anderson said that it was important to review the relevant laws to accommodate current realities in the sector.

“We are set up by law (Decree 34 of 1989), which is 34 years old and which was just changed to CAP 04 2004 which is about 19 years old and we know that a lot of things have changed in terms of health care practice because we believe that science is a dynamic thing that changes with time.

A lot of things have changed but our law remains the same. It has not really come to terms with current realities and what is obtainable in global practice”.