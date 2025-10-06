Reps To Amend Code of Conduct Act, Probe Non-Payment Of Scholarship, Others

As the House of Representatives reconvene in plenary on Tuesday, the amendment of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) tops its agenda just as it planned to amend the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, 2024.

Recall that the House has been on the annual vacation since July 23. Though the lawmakers were initially due to resume on September 27, the resumption was later shifted to October 7.

The Notice Paper released by the House Committee on Rules and Business, led by Hon. Waive on Monday, shows that apart from the continuation of the constitution amendment process, which has been going on even during the recess, the lawmakers intend to immediately handle other pressing issues in its first week.

One of the issues to be treated is the “Bill for an Act to Amend the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, 2024 to expand the rights of public officers to only engage in farming or management of farm and charitable or philanthropic

Ventures and for related matters (HB.1373)”

The bill is being sponsored by Hon. Terseer Ugbor (APC, Benue). The bill will be tabled for second reading on Tuesday.

The House is also to consider a motion on the “Need to investigate the Federal Scholarship Board’s alleged abuse of process, breach of terms of engagement, and failure to pay scholarship stipends to Nigerian students in Diaspora”

The motion is sponsored by Hon. Chike Okafor (APC, Imo). Similarly, the House will consider another motion on the “Need for transparent and equitable allocation of forfeited Abuja Estate handed over to the Ministry of Housing by EFCC” The motion is being sponsored by Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko (APC, Bauchi).

On the constitutional amendment, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the chairman of the review committee, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, have signalled commitment to constitutional reforms.

Issues such as state police, judicial reform, gender equality provisions, especially special seats for women and devolution of powers are also on the front burner. The House is expected to revive discussions on these amendments.

The clamour for local government autonomy, in particular, is gaining momentum as grassroots leaders accuse state governors of hijacking council finances.

The House is also expected to shore up its oversight of the 2024 and 2025 appropriation acts, which are being implemented concurrently.