A bill seeking major amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, to strengthen transparency, governance and oversight at the apex bank, has commenced legislative work by the members of the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere and Jesse Onakalausi from Lagos, passed through second reading without opposition during plenary.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 1991, to allow for proper day-to-day operations, professional oversight, and enhance checks and balances, and for other matters connected thereto, 2025,” the bill responds to mounting concerns about gaps in governance and oversight at the apex bank.

These issues became topical at a national level following recent controversies surrounding monetary policy decisions, foreign exchange management, and the 2022 currency redesign.

Onakalausi, while leading the debate on the bill, stated that the recent economic developments had made reforms inevitable.

Giving insights into the reason behind the bill, Onakalausi said, “The CBN plays a central role in stabilising the financial system, ensuring monetary credibility, safeguarding price stability, and promoting public confidence in the Nigerian economy.”

He made reference to governance lapses, FX distortions, poor policy communication and “weak oversight mechanisms” as some of the issues the bill seeks to address.

The lawmaker added that a key objective of the bill is to restore sound corporate governance.

He further contended that in most jurisdictions, the governor manages day-to-day operations while the Board provides oversight—an arrangement that ensures institutional balance.

He noted, “Developments in recent years – ranging from governance concerns, foreign exchange distortions, monetary policy inconsistency, weak oversight mechanisms, to the challenges witnessed around currency redesign and policy communication – have exposed structural gaps in the principal Act.”

While stressing that “both roles are meant to be separate to avoid conflict of interest,” he noted that “The current CBN Act merges the positions of Governor and Board Chairman, creating an avoidable concentration of power. This bill separates these roles to ensure professional oversight without interference in day-to-day operations.”

The proposed bill also introduces reforms aimed at enhancing the Monetary Policy Committee, improving independence, and aligning Nigeria’s framework with global standards in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and the EU.

A prominent aspect of the bill is the tightening of Ways and Means financing.

“It prevents fiscal abuse as Section 38 (Ways and Means Advances) has historically been one of the most abused provisions under the CBN Act.

“This bill introduces a clear limit – 10% of the previous year’s actual revenue – to prevent inflationary financing of government deficits and ensure fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Other provisions of the bill focus on safeguarding the naira and improving transparency in foreign exchange management.

It also introduces “A 90-day notice, impact assessments, mandatory National Assembly briefing before major monetary actions like redesign or demonetisation,” ensuring that sudden policy shocks are avoided.

While taking cognisance of the need for central bank autonomy, Onakalausi stressed that such independence must be backed by strong oversight mechanisms.

The bill proposes new reporting standards that will require the apex bank to submit its annual audited accounts within two months, provide quarterly reports on monetary policy decisions, and maintain a publicly accessible website containing all its publications.

Other key amendments include revising Section 6 to read: “A professional Chairman separate from the Governor, experienced in economics, banking, finance, or public financial institutions.”

Section 8 is also amended to state: “Governor and Deputy Governors to serve a single six-year term.”

To promote continuity and reduce political interference, the draft legislation provides that “two Deputy Governors must be drawn from internal Directors for institutional continuity.”

The reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee will consist of the governor, four deputy governors, two board members, and four external experts who, according to the bill, “Must be independent and cannot hold public office.”