Reps to Address Critical National Issues, says Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 10th Assembly was focused on addressing all the critical challenges confronting the nation.

Abbas disclosed this yesterday while declaring open a training organised by his office with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for members of the House Press Corps.

He said: “The 10th House’s Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive and ambitious blueprint designed to address the critical challenges facing our nation.

“Our focus is on driving economic growth, enhancing national security, improving healthcare access, reforming education, and advancing good governance. Each bill introduced is carefully developed to ensure it delivers tangible benefits to Nigerians and aligns with our national development goals”.

He said as a result, the House had passed 89 bills in its first year, highlighting the most significant to include “The Electric Power Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2023; the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2023; the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024; the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the National Anthem Bill, 2024; and the Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2023. These laws address critical aspects of governance, security, and economic reform”, he stated.

The speaker commended journalists covering the House for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to bridging the gap between lawmakers and the citizens.

According to him: “Through your diligent reporting, millions of Nigerians gain insights into our legislative processes, decisions, and their impact on daily lives. This partnership between the legislature and the media is essential for achieving our core priorities: fostering robust citizen’s engagement.

“Your work informs and empowers citizens to actively participate in governance and hold leaders accountable. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has consistently highlighted the pivotal role of the media in strengthening parliamentary democracy by promoting transparency and accountability. This underscores the importance of your role as a bridge between the legislature and the public.

“During this workshop, you will explore the eight priority areas of our Legislative Agenda, which are deeply intertwined with the National Development Agenda.

