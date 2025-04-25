Reps To Address Challenges Hindering Smooth Conduct Of UTME

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies has pledged its support to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in addressing challenges facing the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Chairman of the Committee, Uboku Oforji, made this known during an oversight visit to several UTME centres across the Federal Capital Territory, including Model Junior Secondary School, Maitama; Capville Schools, Dawaki; and SASCON International School, Maitama.

The Committee praised JAMB for its efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of the examination, describing the exercise as a “source of hope” for the country’s educational future.

“To me and the committee, we are very proud of what JAMB is doing. Seeing what they are doing today gives us hope for our country,” Oforji stated.

However, the committee raised concerns about some logistical and infrastructural challenges observed during their visit.

These include poor ventilation in some examination halls, lack of basic amenities such as air conditioning, and absence of medical personnel or first aid services in centres hosting hundreds of candidates.

“Some of the halls were too compact, and candidates were seen fanning themselves due to poor ventilation. We frown at the absence of nurses and inadequate first aid facilities in some centres, especially those hosting up to 250 candidates,” Oforji said.

The Committee also took note of candidates’ complaints about multiple payments and registration glitches, assuring that these concerns will be deliberated upon and raised in a forthcoming stakeholders’ meeting with JAMB management.

Despite these issues, the Committee commended the resilience and determination exhibited by the candidates.

“You can see the zeal and commitment in our children. In spite of the uncomfortable conditions in some centres, their determination to succeed is commendable,” Oforji added. “They are making us proud. Their focus and rational contributions during interactions with us show their readiness to learn and grow.”

Oforji reiterated the Committee’s commitment to working closely with JAMB to ensure that future examinations are more comfortable, accessible, and efficiently managed.

“We believe JAMB is playing a very key role in shaping the academic future of our children. The foundation is important, and we must work together to ensure it is strong,” he said.

