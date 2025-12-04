Reps Threaten PAP Coordinator With Arrest Warrant Over N26bn Audit Query

The House of Representatives on Thursday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, to appear on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to respond to audit queries involving over ₦26 billion.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam, stated that Dr. Otuaro must appear alongside other principal officers of the programme. He warned that failure to comply would compel the House to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The ultimatum follows Dr. Otuaro’s failure to honour six consecutive invitations from the committee. During Thursday’s public hearing, Hon. Dominic Okafor moved a motion for a warrant of arrest, seconded by Aliyu Bappa Missau, and unanimously adopted.

The Auditor-General’s report under review alleged several financial infractions by PAP, including violations of the federal government’s e-payment policy on expenditures totaling ₦17.6 billion, payments of ₦3.6 billion without internal audit checks, disbursement of ₦1.5 billion for tuition fees without supporting documents, circumvention of procurement processes, and issuance of cash advances exceeding approved thresholds amounting to ₦1.2 billion, among other discrepancies.