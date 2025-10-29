Reps Threaten JAMB With Contempt Of Parliament

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies, on Wednesday, gave registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to appear before it on or before next Tuesday or risk being charged for contempt of parliament.

The warning was issued by the chairman of the committee, Hon. Uboku Oforji, after the representatives of the registrar staged a walkout on the committee.

In issuing the threat, Oforji warned that “Failure to do so will compel the Committee to invoke its powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The committee had convened to scrutinise JAMB’s 2023–2024 budget performance, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) implementation, evidence of remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), and bank statements from 2023 to date.

The committee also revealed that it had written three consecutive letters to JAMB on October 6, 17, and 23, 2025, requesting the documents and the personal appearance of the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

However, the representative of the registrar, a director, Mr Mufutau Bello, insisted that journalists must vacate the room, claiming the documents he was to present contained sensitive information.

The committee turned down his request, insisting that its proceedings were public and constitutionally empowered to determine how its sittings were conducted.

But Bello, who was visibly agitated, ordered his team to leave and walked out of the session, leaving lawmakers stunned.

Angered by the action, the committee ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to arrest the JAMB officials, but they had already left the premises.

Describing the incident as “Unfortunate and unacceptable,” Chairman Hon. Oforji warned that the legislature would not tolerate acts of disrespect or attempts to undermine its oversight authority.

“We wrote three consecutive letters to the registrar requesting these documents. Instead of appearing, he sent a former director, who accused us of trying to embarrass JAMB. That is very unfortunate,” Oforji said.

He emphasised that the committee’s mandate was to promote transparency and accountability in the management of public funds—not to witch-hunt any agency.

“Our duty is to ensure every agency under our watch is accountable to Nigerians,” he added.

Another member of the committee, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said JAMB’s walkout signalled a dangerous disregard for legislative authority.

“If JAMB can walk out on a National Assembly committee, it means they no longer see themselves as accountable to Nigerians. Oversight is not a favour, it’s a constitutional duty,” he said.

Abiante hinted at possible financial irregularities, recalling previous controversies involving missing public funds.

“We’ve heard stories where money was swallowed by snakes. Maybe this time, a bigger creature has done the swallowing,” he said wryly.

Also, Hon. Rodney Amboiowei faulted the agency’s attempt to bar the press, insisting that public funds must be publicly accounted for.

“No agency has the right to dictate how Parliament conducts its business. Nigerians deserve to know how their money is spent,” he said.

Similarly, Hon. Marie Enenimiete Ebikake expressed shock that the person who led the delegation was not even the Registrar.

“We don’t know who this man is. He refused to identify himself. For all we know, he could have been impersonating. The Registrar must appear by Tuesday to explain what JAMB is doing with public funds,” she stated.

The committee’s session was later adjourned till next Tuesday, with a stern warning that any further disregard by JAMB would attract serious parliamentary sanctions.