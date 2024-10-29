Reps Task Bida Poly On Maintaining Standard

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has advised the management of Federal Polytechnic Bida to maintain standards despite the challenges of competition from other institutions.

The committee, gave the advice when the rector, Baba Aliyu Haruna, the bursar, Sidique Ma’arufu and other management staff appeared before it on Monday.

The call was made after the committee discovered that there was a fall in the institution’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) during a budget performance presentation by the Bursar.

A member of the Committee, Emil Inyang who made the observation wondered that, the institution’s IGR is falling below projections.

In his response, the rector informed the Clcommittee that, they are facing stiff competition from various existing and new institutions offering courses which the school offers for decades hence the reduction in admission intakes.

He said, “Like I said earlier, the population of the school is decreasing. The school is over 39 years old and many schools are springing up around Bidda, so they are offering courses that in the past you have to come to Bidda.

“Sister institutions around Bida are now being accredited. I can give you an example, since I came to that school and I became a lecturer, it’s only about two or three Polytechnics that are offering Chemical Engineering in the whole of northern Nigeria, but now we have more than twelve.

“Nasarawa, which is our closest neighbour; I was lecturing in Nasarawa for years, now they have their HND. So, people have even as early as 10, 15 years ago as far as Lagos State Polytechnic, people were coming to Bida to study Chemical Engineering. Very good students and we have a mini Nigeria in Bida.

“But now, every school is thriving to get accreditation and they are getting it. The second reason is that, even universities are springing near Bida now…Before then, they all came to Bida. Now you have HND, I mean you have a degree in Minna, you have many programmes in Lapai. Before now, Lapai was not there”.

The rector however informed the committee that, despite the challenges, the management is working to improve by introducing courses that being sought after and improve more on existing ones.

He said, “We are trying to make up and bring up other courses that are not in Bidda. We have just gotten about Eight new programmes resources inspections. Two or three weeks ago, we got 29 programmes accredited. We are also trying to catch up.

“Hon. Inyang however maintained that, while trying to improve their intake and shore up IGR, they should stick to maintaining standards.

After the presentation, Deputy Chairman of the committee, Rep. Danladi Suleiman told the rector and the other management staff to tidy up and update some of their records.

