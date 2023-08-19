Reps Taking Steps To Address Insecurity–abbas

S peaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Taju- deen has said that members of the 10th National Assembly were taking measures to nip the problem of growing insecurity in the country in the bud and prevent any further resurgence.

He stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday, which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer.

The visit was also to condone the traditional ruler on a bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria last Saturday. The speaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.

Abbas assured the Emir that the military would establish a formation around some flashpoints to forestall future attacks on communities in Zaria and its environs. “We have come to condole with His Royal High- ness over what happened last week. We are here on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate to condole with the Zaria people, the Zaria Emirate and the entire people of Kaduna State. “I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures.

We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that. “I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque.

When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I’ll contribute my quota to the rebuilding. We thank you for giving us this opportunity to come and condole with you.” Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Dahiru Liman expressed sadness over the two occurrences, pledging to complement the efforts of the Reps Speaker and his colleagues towards rebuilding the collapsed mosque.

“We accompanied the Speaker to come and condole with you over what happened. Their death was painful, but we all pray that we die the same way (dying while praying),” he said. Responding, the Emir expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and his entourage for the visit, saying the people of the Zazzau Emirate were thrown into grief due to the collapsed mosque and the bandits’ attack.

“We are glad for your condolence visit. We thank you for finding time to come here. Today is exactly seven days since the unfortunate incident occurred. We are hopeful that those who lost their lives are in Jannatul Firdaus,” the monarch concluded.