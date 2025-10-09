Reps Summons Minister Over Utilisation Of Funds By Foreign Missions

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and heads of missions over the utilisation of appropriated funds by the foreign missions in 2025.

The committee, in a letter dated July 24, 2025 and signed by its Chairman, Hon Oluwole Oke, anchored its powers on Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended) to demand detailed records of utilisations of the funds by the various agencies. The nation’s foreign missions have, in the past few years, been poorly funded, leading to poor consular services to Nigerians abroad.

This is in addition to allegations of corruption by officials of the missions abroad. Earlier in 2025, the Oke-led committee commenced an investigation into allegations of a contract scandal involving the alleged mismanagement of $2m for the renovation of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

The letter inviting Tuggar and heads of missions read in part, “The Missions are required to furnish the following documents: approved budget of the missions from 2024-2025; budget performance of the missions for the above years; record of special interventions released to the missions and their applications between 2018-2025 and staff nominal roll for both home and local staff.