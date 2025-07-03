Reps Summons Environmental Health Council Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has summoned the Environmental Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to appear before it on Tuesday, July 8, to answer questions on some environmental infractions and their response to it.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker and Head, of Media to the House, Chooks Oko.

Stating that the invitation is within the purview of the Committee’s oversight functions, Mike Etaba, Chairman of the Committee, restated the resolve of the House to ensure the safety and comfort of Nigerians at all times.

The statement reads, “For us, the smooth living of Nigerians is job one. We must ensure their safety, well-being, and comfort always.

“They have been a lot of infractions in the environment sector that demand urgent explanations. We expect the council to have answers, ” he explained.