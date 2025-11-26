Reps Summon Water Resources Minister Over Hydropower Project

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024 has summoned the Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev, heads of key water management agencies and signatories to the 2005 concession agreement for the 40MW Dadin-Kowa hydropower project.

The directive was given on Wednesday by the Committee Chairman, Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, after a presentation by Mabon Generating Company, concessionaire of the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Plant, revealed gaps, delays and inconsistencies that lawmakers described as unacceptable, during a hearing at the National Assembly.

Aliyu directed the committee secretariat to summon the minister alongside the Managing Director, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority; the Managing Director, Hadejia–Jama’are River Basin Development Authority; the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission; the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), and the individual signatories to both the original concession and the subsequent addendum.

The officials are to appear before the committee on 4 December 2025.

Aliyu said the committee was compelled to invite all parties involved in the 2005 build-operate-and-transfer (BOT) agreement following revelations that nearly 20 years into the 25-year concession, the project has suffered prolonged delays, addenda, approval bottlenecks and unclear responsibilities among government agencies.

He noted that although Mabon Generating Company had signed the agreement after inspecting the facility and declaring it fit for the intended 40MW generation capacity, the company later cited challenges and bottlenecks that forced an addendum to the original concession terms.

“From 2005 to date, 20 years have gone by. You agreed after confirming the facility was fit. Now, midway, you suddenly realise there are challenges,” Aliyu said, questioning the due diligence conducted by both the company and supervising authorities.

The chairman said the situation had taken “a multifaceted dimension,” with serious concerns about whether government officials fulfilled their obligations and whether taxpayers were sufficiently protected in the long-term arrangement.

The committee also requested the submission of the report of the appraisal committee that reviewed the initial concession and recommended an addendum, as well as all documents relating to performance assessment, generation output, gaps, and payment issues.

“When you appear, come with the report of the appraisal committee that led to the addendum,” Aliyu directed.

Mabon Generating Company said it has supplied over 700 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to the national grid since 2021 and has not received any grants or direct loans from the Federal Government since the project’s inception in 2005.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Umar Shehu Hashidu, presenting on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO, said Mabon remains fully committed to cooperating with the House Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s electricity sector, given the importance of reliable power to national development.

Hashidu said the company had submitted all requested documents, including the original 2005 concession agreement, the 2015 addendum, and all relevant regulatory approvals. The Dadin Kowa project operates under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, granting Marbon rights to develop and operate the hydropower facility before eventually returning it to the Federal Government.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said the ongoing Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) is designed to eliminate Nigeria’s seven-million-meter deficit and drastically reduce electricity sector losses, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s push to stabilise power supply across the country.

Represented by the Director of the Presidential Metering Initiative, Obafemi Sotebo, she said the administration was committed to ending estimated billing, improving revenue assurance, and building a nationwide ecosystem of smart meters that can be audited remotely.

The SA said the PMI was established after a sector-wide diagnosis revealed that of Nigeria’s more than 13 million electricity customers, at least seven million were either unmetered or using obsolete analogue meters—a gap he described as the foundation of the industry’s high Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses.

According to her, closing the metering gap could cut the losses from the current 45–50 per cent to between 12 and 15 per cent, which he described as an acceptable global range.