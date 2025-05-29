Reps Summon WAEC Boss Over Alleged Irregularities In Ongoing SSCE

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to appear before it on Friday, May 30, 2025, over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji, issued the directive on Thursday following WAEC’s failure to honour an earlier invitation to address widespread complaints concerning the conduct of the examinations.

Oforji recalled that the committee had invited WAEC on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, seeking clarifications on numerous disruptions reported during the examinations across the country.

He expressed disappointment at WAEC’s absence during a scheduled hearing on Thursday, May 29, describing it as unacceptable in light of the gravity of the situation.

“The examinations have been riddled with serious irregularities. We’ve received reports of students writing exams as late as midnight in some centres across the country,” Oforji stated.

He noted that WAEC’s response—citing their ongoing engagement with the examinations as the reason for their absence—was ironic and insufficient, considering that the very issues under scrutiny are linked to the conduct of the exams.

“The House felt it necessary to summon WAEC to explain these developments and the trauma candidates are currently facing. However, WAEC responded this morning, saying they couldn’t appear due to their involvement in the ongoing exams. Ironically, this is the very reason we are asking them to appear,” he said.

Oforji warned that failure to appear on Friday would compel the committee to invoke its constitutional powers to ensure compliance.

“Our intention is not to witch-hunt WAEC but to seek answers that will calm public tension and prevent a recurrence of these challenges. WAEC has been conducting exams for decades, and we have never experienced this level of disorganization,” he added.

“Something is clearly wrong, and it must be addressed. The committee has therefore resolved that WAEC must appear unfailingly on Friday, May 30, 2025, or face legislative sanctions in accordance with the powers vested in us by the Constitution.”

Share