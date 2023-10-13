Reps Summon Tuggar, Dabiri Over Maltreatment Of Nigerians in Ethiopia

The House of Representatives yesterday invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and the Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to shed light on what the government is doing about the detention and maltreatment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and 10 others on the maltreatment and forced imprisonment of Nigerians, including air travellers, in Addis Ababa. Other sponsors of the motion included: Abdussamad Dasukki, Laori Kwamoti Bittrus, Aliyu Madaki, Unyime Idem, Nkwonta Chris, Abbas Adogun, Kabiru Ahmadu, Ibe O. Osonwa, Ginger Onwusibe and Kelechi Nwogu.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Chinda alleged that one Paul Ezike in a “save our soul message” circulated a message at the instance of a Nigerian allegedly arrested and put in an Ethiopian prison. He said some Nigerians were imprisoned at the Chaota Maximum Security and other prisons in Ethiopia, adding that most of them were travellers using the Ethiopian Airport in Addis Ababa as a transit point where they are indiscriminately arrested, taken to the hospital, forcefully injected with some substances and later taken to the prison facilities.

Chinda submitted that Nigerians in Addis Ababa and all over the world should be protected and accorded the same protection Nigeria gives to foreigners who live in Nigeria. He further said that “about 250 Nigerians are currently serving prison terms in Ethiopia” as a result of frequent attacks and may die in prison if urgent steps were not taken to save them. According to him, these Nigerians were not only poorly treated but were also subjected to very agonising conditions, poor feeding and without medication.

The motion was unanimously adopted. Consequently, the House presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu mandated the committees on Diaspora affairs and foreign affairs to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the NiDCOM Chairman to brief them on the preventive measures taken to protect Nigerians and air travellers to Addis Ababa and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.