Reps Summon Property Developer Over Land-Grabbing Allegations

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has invited one Ifeanyi Emenike of FGlobal Properties Limited to appear before it on January 30 to answer charges of land grabbing and sponsorship of violence.

The summon was issued following a petition filed by Collins Adele, on behalf of twenty-three allottees of a federal government land scheme in Rumueme, Port Harcourt, the committee summoned Emenike to state his own side of the story.

The petitioners alleged that they were prevented from developing their duly allocated lands by thugs purportedly sent by Emenike.

“The thugs, armed with guns, matchets and other dangerous weapons numbering over twenty, threatened to kill anyone who tried to work on the land”, the petitioners alleged.

Issuing the summons, the Chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba warned that the respondent should note that the case might be determined in his absence should he fail to appear before the committee on the invited date.

