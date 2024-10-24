Reps Summon Perm Sec Works Ministry Over N14bn Road Contract

Share

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Adebayo Odusanya a five-day ultimatum to appear before it over the alleged abandonment of a federal road project in Kaduna State, valued at N1,461,376,553.75.

Chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam announced the directive following the failure of the permanent secretary to honour two previous invitations.

Our correspondent observed that the Permanent Secretary did not appear or respond to invitations sent on August 5th and October 11th, 2024 respectively.

He said the “Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has issued a five-day ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of works to show cause why a warrant of arrest should not be issue against him by the house of representatives for failure to respond either in writing or to appear before this constitutional committee to explain why a sum of N1.4 billion was paid to Jam-Jam Dynamic platform Ltd. for the construction of Gidanwanya-Guaran, Dutse-Waman, Ravi-Saminaka-Kano Road awarded on the 5th October 2022 to be completed within 12 months received full payment without execution of the project”.

Salam explained that the committee requires an explanation for the full payment made to Jam-Jam Dynamic Platform Ltd. despite no evidence of project execution.

The committee warned that if the permanent secretary does not appear or respond by October 29, 2024, a warrant of arrest will be issued against.

The 115 kilometre road contract was awarded to Jam-Jam Dynamic Platform Ltd on October 5, 2022, with a completion period of 12 months.

Earlier, members of the committee expressed dismay at the attitude of the permanent secretary lamenting that the officer was treating the invitation of the committee with levity.

Following this, a motion was moved by Dauda Nyampa, amended and seconded by Ari Mohammed and was unanimously supported by the members.

