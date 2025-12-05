Reps Summon PAP Coordinator Over N26bn Audit Query

The House of Representatives yesterday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Coordinator Dennis Otuaro to appear on December 9 to respond to the audit queries involving over N26 billion.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Bamidele Salam said Otuaro must appear alongside other principal officers of the programme.

He warned that failure to comply would compel the committee to issue a warrant for his arrest to enforce his appearance.

The ultimatum followed Otuaro’s failure to honour six consecutive invitations issued by the committee. During yesterday’s public hearing, Dominic Okafor moved a motion for a warrant for his arrest, which was unanimously adopted by the committee.

According to the Auditor General’s report under review, the PAP is alleged to have committed several financial infractions.

These include the violation of the Federal Government’s e-payment policy on expenditure totalling N17.6 billion; payment of N3.6 billion without internal audit checks; disbursement of N1.5 billion for tuition fees without supporting documents; circumvention of procurement processes; Issuance of cash advances exceeding approved thresholds amounting to N1.2 billion, among other discrepancies.