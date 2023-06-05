Reps Summon NEPC MD Over Unremitted $1.67bn

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged loss of 48 million barrels of crude oil exports in 2015 including crude oil exports from 2014 till date has summoned the managing director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak over unremitted $1.67 billion.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Mark Gbillah issued the summons on Monday at the resumed investigation in Abuja.

He said the managing director is expected to shed light on the status of payment of the outstanding debt to Nigeria, which amounted to $1.67 billion.

According to him, the committee was worried that in spite of the huge sums of money pending to be paid into the nation’s treasury, the nation was still borrowing saying if the outstanding amounts were remitted, the economy could have been better for it.

Also, reinvited is the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and minister for justice, Abubakar Malami, who is to appear and give more information on the status of the cases instituted against those with cases on the alleged loss of crude oil within the period under review.

Similarly, the ad hoc committee yesterday grilled the director general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the CEO OF Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The committee directed the affected CEOs to submit documents on vessels, pre-shipment inspection certificates and bank details of their operations.

The lawmakers also demanded that the agencies tender necessary documents on payment of taxes and loyalties to the federal government on their crude sales.

Fielding questions from the committee members on their involvement in crude lifting, the director-general of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh said that he will see to the constitution of a technical committee to source data on the actual lifting of crude.

He agreed to submit all the documents requested by the committee to aid its investigation even as he absolved the agency of any wrongdoing in the issue.

Also in a presentation, the NAOC CEO represented by the general manager of operations, Richard Oriawo said that the company will make available to the committee updated documents on its crude lifting operations.

He told the committee that the NAOC is an international oil company registered in Nigeria to engage in the oil business adding that ENI is its subsidiary

The committee chairman, Hon Gbillah while insisting on the early submission of the requested documents by these agencies said that the committee will make its recommendations to the House on it in order for the parliament to take a position before signing off this Thursday.