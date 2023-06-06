Reps summon NEPC MD over unremitted $1.67bn fraud

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged loss of 48 million barrels of crude oil exports in 2015, including crude oil exports from 2014 till date, has summoned the Managing Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, over an unremitted $1.67 billion. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Mark Gbillah, issued the summons yesterday at the resumed investigation in Abuja.

He said the managing director is expected to shed light on the status of payment of outstanding debt to Nigeria, which amounted to $1.67 billion. According to him, the committee was worried that in spite of the huge sums of money pending to be paid into the nation’s treasury, the nation was still borrowing, saying if the outstanding amounts were remitted, the economy could have been better for it.