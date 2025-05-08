Reps Summon Ministers, CBN Governor Over Unpaid Contractor Debts

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over the federal government’s failure to pay contractors engaged by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) since October 2024.

They are to appear before the House on May 13, alongside the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General, to explain the reasons behind the delay in settling outstanding payments.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Ezechi Nnamdi (APC, Delta) during plenary.

Presenting the motion, Nnamdi raised concerns that despite budgetary provisions for capital projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act, most MDAs have received less than 50 percent of their allocated funds, leaving contractors unpaid for certified jobs, some dating back over six months.

The lawmaker warned that the delay has resulted in widespread project abandonment, job losses, and growing public disillusionment with the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He further cautioned that the situation could threaten economic stability and trigger mass protests or legal actions if not urgently addressed.

“This is a major concern not just for the contractors but for the Nigerian people who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects,” he stated.

Supporting the motion, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) expressed disappointment over the failure to release funds for critical projects, despite their inclusion in the national budget.

He stressed the need for timely disbursement to ensure the completion of projects that directly impact the lives of citizens.

When the motion was put to a vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, it was unanimously adopted.

The House subsequently urged the Executive to take immediate steps to clear all verified debts and establish a transparent, timely payment system to restore public confidence in government project execution.

It also mandated its Committees on Public Accounts and Budget and Economic Planning to conduct a joint investigation into the systemic failures behind the non-disbursement of funds.

The committees are expected to report back within four weeks with their findings and legislative recommendations.

