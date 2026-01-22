Reps Summon MDs Of Ibadan, Jos Electricity Companies Over Power Sector Accountability

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024 has summoned the Managing Directors of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to appear before it or face sanctions.

The summons was issued during Thursday’s sitting by Al-Mustapha Ibrahim, chairman of the committee, who expressed strong dissatisfaction with the absence of the Discos’ chief executives.

“There is no way we can move forward without hearing directly from the Managing Directors. We want them to tell Nigerians who they are, what they do, the investments they have made, and how they have utilised government interventions in the power sector,” Ibrahim said.

While previous hearings focused on generation and transmission issues, the committee highlighted that distribution companies are critical stakeholders, as their performance directly affects electricity supply to consumers.

The chairman also referenced submissions from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which revealed that Nigeria has never generated up to 13,300 megawatts, with peak generation around 10,000 megawatts, despite transmission capacity of approximately 7,000 megawatts.

“The big question is why Nigerians are still in darkness. Discos must explain why communities and individuals are still forced to buy transformers and other infrastructure that should ordinarily be their responsibility,” Ibrahim said.

Officials who appeared on behalf of the Discos failed to provide convincing explanations for the absence of their MDs or submit formal letters authorizing delegation. The committee rejected the representation, insisting that only the Managing Directors could adequately address the issues.

A motion was moved by Olajide Mohammed (PDP, Oyo State) to adjourn the hearing to 5th February, directing the Discos to appear with their MDs to explain their investment records, infrastructure development, and use of intervention funds.

“We want to hear from the horse’s mouth. Nigerians are suffering across the country, and this is not an issue we can continue to treat lightly,” Mohammed said.

The motion was later amended by Abubakar Jajere (Yobe State) to include core investors in the Discos if the MDs continue to evade the summons, citing a pattern of disregard for the committee’s directives.

“We have already set a precedent that agencies invited must be represented by their chief executives. If the Discos continue to respond negatively, then we should invite their core investors. Accountability will be enforced,” Jajere said.

Chairman Ibrahim upheld the amended motion, warning that failure to comply would attract the full instrumentality of the House.

“If they continue to evade this investigation, it raises serious questions about their capacity, commitment, and ability to deliver effective power supply after 13 years of privatisation,” he added.

The committee adjourned proceedings to 5th February, reaffirming its commitment to uncover the root causes of Nigeria’s electricity crisis and enforce accountability in the power sector.