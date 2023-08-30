Reps Summon Insurance CEOs For Violating National Housing Fund Act

…Owed N267bn in 2019

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilization of the funds from 2011 on Wednesday summoned the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of insurance companies for violating the National Housing Fund Act.

Section 5(2) of the NHF act provides that “Every registered insurance company shall invest a minimum of 20 per cent of its non-life funds and 40 per cent of its life funds in real property development of which not less than 50 per cent shall be paid into the Fund through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) at an interest rate not exceeding 4 per cent”.

However, the committee, according to its chairman, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos discovered that the insurance companies have been operating in violation of the act noting that in 2019 alone, the insurance companies failed to pay about N267 billion to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), being their statutory investment in the NHF.

At the sitting of the committee on Wednesday, some of the insurance companies’ CEOs instead sent representatives who were turned back.

While insisting that the CEOs must appear in person, Hon. Bagos warned that the committee will not condone disregard for parliamentary summons.

He said the insurance companies should come and explain why they refused to invest in the NHF as provided by the NHF Act.

He said the National Insurance Commission (NICON) must show proof of insurance companies who were in default of remittance to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

He said the insurance companies should come along with all the amount they had paid to FMBN, adding that they should also provide evidence of sanctions to those who had defaulted.

According to him, in 2019 alone, 54 insurance companies have not remitted N267 billion.

“They need to tell us where the money is. This figure does not include 2020 to 2023. We have the law but we are not working with the law rather we complain on a daily basis, ” he said.

Dachung said the 10th House of Representatives would address the issue, adding that all the concerned CEOs must appear no less than Tuesday next week.

Contributing, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma (LP, Ebonyi), a member of the committee said: “What we are talking about here involves billions of unremitted money, I will want us to be more serious”.

He called on the CEOs of insurance companies to appear rather than send their subordinates, saying that there was the need to get to the bottom of the problem.

Rep. Timilehin Adelegbe (APC, Ondo), also a member of the committee said the issue of nonremitance to the NHF was worrisome.

He said: “For any outstanding unremitted fund, the CEOs should be held responsible and if they fail by the next hearing, we will publish their names”.