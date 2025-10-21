Reps Summon Ibadan, Oji-River College Heads Over Missing Budget Submissions

The House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions has summoned the provosts of the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, and the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, for failing to submit their 2024 and 2025 capital budget proposals.

In a letter dated October 21, 2025, and signed by the Committee Clerk, Abubakar A. Sadiq, the committee expressed concern that both institutions failed to appear as scheduled, despite prior notifications.

The letter, titled “Re-Request for Submission of 2024 and 2025 Capital Budget and Invitation for a Meeting,” stressed that the appearance of the provosts and submission of the required documents were crucial for determining budget allocations for the 2026 appropriation year.

It read in part: “I am directed to remind you that the Committee has not received your submissions on the above subject matter, and you did not appear before the committee on the day allotted to your agency. You are hereby reminded that your appearance and submission of these vital documents will go a long way in determining your budgetary provisions for the 2026 appropriations. You are requested to appear unfailingly before the Committee with your Director of Procurement and Director of Finance.”

The Committee has directed both provosts, along with their directors of procurement and finance, to appear on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in Conference Room 028, New Building, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The committee warned that failure to comply could negatively affect the colleges’ 2026 budget considerations, urging full cooperation with the legislative oversight process.