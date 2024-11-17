Reps Summon Housing Minister, Contractors Over Renewed Hope Projects

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning has said the quality of work on the Renewed Hope Estate in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State is below standard.

The committee, consequently summoned the Minister of Urban Development and Regional Planning, Ahmed Dangiwa and the four contractors handling the projects to appear before this week Thursday unfailing.

The Chairman of the committee, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who disclosed this after an oversight visit berated the four contractors handing the projects, stressing the need to engage competent ones to ensure the projects are properly implemented.

He said the job done on Umu Etuk-Spencer Esin slum upgrade road network in Oron was also poorly executed.

According to him, the level of implementation of the 250 housing units in Uyo by three separate contractors was nothing to write home about.

Abiante said despite being funded up to 30 per cent each by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the work done so far was less than six percent.

He added that the project, which was awarded in June 2024 ought to have been completed since September 2024.

The lawmaker emphasised the need for the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, to engage sincere and experienced contractors in the implementation of federal projects.

He called for a total reconstruction of the Umu Etuk-Spencer Esin road slum upgrade. ”The contractor that handled this Oron road project succeeded in wasting funds allocated to it on substandard materials.

“As you can see the visible deplorable state of a road newly constructed in July this year, aiming to ameliorate the sufferings of the people living in this region. The Committee is not happy with this situation.

“The three different contractors namely Springwell Intercontinental Resources, Tunsoye Trust Global Link and Hyosungs Nigeria Limited handling the 250 housing units in Uruan, Uyo Capital City and this slum upgrade road in Oron Local government Area by Logine Limited, have pure intentions to sabotage the efforts of the renewed hope housing scheme of the President Bola Tinubu led Administration.

