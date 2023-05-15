New Telegraph

Reps Summon HOSF Over Appointment Of New Auditor General

The House of Representatives public accounts committee (PAC) has summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Esan, over the controversy regarding top officials on directorate cadre to fill the vacant position of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Chairman of the PAC, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summon, at the weekend, after grilling the top officials of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation over the delay in the appointment of a substantive Auditor General of the Federation.

Oke said: “The parliament is not a busy body, which is poke nosing into internal issues like this but we are acting on a petition laid before this constitutional committee of the House of Representatives.

“We are having a backlog of audited accounts of the Federation for the year 2020, 2021, 2022, which are yet to be laid before the National Assembly because of the absence of a substantive Auditor General of the Federation who is to sign them.

