Reps Summon Fire Service Boss Over Fatal Truck Accident

The House of Representatives on Tuesday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Controller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Jaji Abdulganiyu, to appear before it in person and respond to questions regarding a recent fire truck accident that claimed three lives and injured several others in Abuja.

The directive followed the CG’s failure to honour an earlier invitation from the House.

Minority Whip of the House, Hon. Ali Isah, who issued the ultimatum, expressed displeasure over the absence of the CG, especially in light of the tragic incident which occurred last Friday evening at the ECOWAS Junction in Wuse 2 during a firefighting operation at Avenue Plaza, Banex. The accident resulted in the death of three siblings and injuries to others.

Isah noted that while distressing videos of the incident had circulated on social media, the Federal Fire Service had yet to issue a formal public statement.

He directed the Service to immediately engage and commiserate with the bereaved family, take full responsibility for the medical bills of the injured, and ensure adequate compensation is provided.

“The non-appearance of the CG without any cogent reason is not appropriate. I do not think there is any engagement more important than honouring the invitation of the National Assembly, especially at a time when we are mourning the loss of Nigerian lives,” Isah stated.

“We are demanding the CG appear before this House with his full team within 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Service must reach out to the affected family and provide the necessary support, including compensation and covering hospital bills.”

Earlier, Deputy Controller-General (Administration and Supplies), Samuel Olumode, who represented the CG, expressed deep remorse over the incident.

Olumode explained that the CG was away attending to state matters and had delegated him and other senior officers to appear on his behalf.

“No one wants to lose a life. We are devastated by this tragedy,” he said, attributing the accident to the urgency of the firefighting mission.

He added that the driver of the fire truck fled the scene out of fear of mob action, which has become increasingly common during such emergencies.

However, he reported that the driver later turned himself in at a police station and has since been in custody.

Olumode further informed the lawmakers that the Service, led by the CG, had already visited the victims’ families and those hospitalized, attended the funeral prayers at the National Mosque, and participated in the burial.

He noted that the CG had also paid a condolence visit to the mother of the deceased siblings and that a public apology had been issued and published across major media platforms in the country.

