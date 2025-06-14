Reps Summon Finance Minister, CBN Gov Over Audit Reports

Share

The Joint House of Representatives Committees on Public Accounts and Public Assets have summoned the Minister of Finance, Adebayo Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over alleged non-compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 and internal control lapses flagged in the 2021 audit reports by the Auditor General for the Federation.

In a joint letter signed by the Chairmen of the Committees— Bamidele Salam (Public Accounts) and Ademorin Kuye (Public Assets)—the lawmakers requested both officials to provide detailed explanations on the remittance of operating surpluses to the Federation Account, in line with relevant financial laws and regulations.

Reports from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the Auditor General indicate that several ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), including the CBN, have either failed to remit or under-remitted their operating surpluses over the past six years.

“These violations have negatively impacted the liquidity of the federal government and hindered effective implementation of the national budgets passed by the parliament,” said Salam.

The committees noted that the Ministry of Finance and the CBN had been given ample time to reconcile their accounts and submit their positions. However, with unresolved issues remaining, a final hearing has been scheduled to determine the extent of financial liabilities.

Additionally, the committees are reviewing parts of the Auditor General’s report that point to several public assets—fully paid for by the government—that remain incomplete and unused years after contract awards.

“Some of these projects, located in Dutse, Abeokuta, and other areas, were awarded between 2011 and 2016, yet they have not been completed,” the report states.

