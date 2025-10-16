Reps Summon FERMA MD Over Deplorable State Of Calabar Federal Roads

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the abandonment of awarded federal road projects in Calabar and other parts of the South-South region has summoned the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, to appear before it and explain the causes of the poor condition of the affected roads.

The committee, chaired by Billy Osawaru, issued the summons on Thursday following an unsatisfactory presentation by Usman Mohammed, a director who represented the FERMA boss at the hearing.

During the session, the committee demanded details of the contracts executed by FERMA in Cross River State, including a list of blacklisted contractors. However, Mohammed’s explanations failed to satisfy the lawmakers.

He informed the committee that FERMA had awarded a total of 158 projects in Cross River State between 2010 and 2025, amounting to ₦16.9 billion, and that the project status report had been submitted to the panel.

Unsatisfied, the committee directed that the FERMA Managing Director must appear in person to provide a comprehensive explanation and submit all relevant documents.

In his opening remarks, Osawaru reaffirmed the House’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective governance in public infrastructure delivery.

He expressed deep concern over the worsening condition of federal roads in and around Calabar, describing the situation as a national embarrassment that has crippled economic and social activities in the region.

“These roads are not just arteries of transportation; they are the very lifelines of commerce, social interaction, and economic development for millions of Nigerians,” Osawaru stated.

“It is disheartening that despite years of budgetary allocations and assurances, many of these road projects remain abandoned, incomplete, or in deplorable condition. This neglect has imposed untold hardship on citizens, crippled businesses, isolated communities, and eroded public confidence in government commitments.”

He noted that the ad-hoc committee was set up not to apportion blame but to identify the systemic failures and responsible actors in order to recommend effective corrective measures.

“Our goal is to unearth the truth, demand transparency where opacity has thrived, and ensure that public funds are judiciously applied for the benefit of the people,” Osawaru added.

He urged members of the committee to conduct the investigation with openness, sincerity, and a sense of shared responsibility to enable the panel to present a credible report to the House and, by extension, the Nigerian people.