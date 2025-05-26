Reps Summon FCT Minister Of State Over Budget Defence

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has summoned the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, to appear before it on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa), issued the summon on Monday in Abuja, following the minister’s failure to attend a scheduled budget defence session.

Only three out of the 14 agencies under her supervision reportedly appeared before the committee, a development that provoked the lawmakers.

Agbedi, who expressed dismay over the minister’s absence, warned that the parliament would not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers if she fails to honour the fresh invitation.

He reminded the minister that President Bola Tinubu had urged the National Assembly to expedite work on the 2025 budget and questioned her absence at such a critical stage of the process.

“The minister was duly invited and notified of this meeting alongside the agencies under her purview,” Agbedi said. “We are determined to give the FCT budget an expeditious passage. The attitude of the minister is disappointing and unacceptable.”

He emphasized the significance of the committee’s mandate, stating:

“As a committee, we touch on the very fabric of the FCT people because we work directly with the communities. This committee is very important to the residents of the FCT.”

Agbedi further called on President Tinubu to urgently intervene in the matter to avoid unnecessary delays.

Also speaking, Hon. Paul Kalejaiye (APC, Lagos) described the minister’s failure to appear as an affront to the legislature, warning that the parliament has constitutional powers to enforce compliance.

It would be recalled that the FCT’s N1.784 trillion 2025 budget proposal passed second reading on the floor of the House last week and was referred to relevant committees for further legislative scrutiny.

Share